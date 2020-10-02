Fishtail auction on October 30

FISHTAIL, a 912 hectare (2254 acre) property, which was once part of King Ranch Station's renowned Tully River Station, is on the market.

To be auctioned by Kennedy Rural on October 30, the freehold property is located 40km south west of Tully and 20km west of Euramo.

Boasting an annual average rainfall of 4000mm, Fishtail is estimated to easily run 1200 adult equivalent cattle. About 900 cattle are included in the sale as is plant and machinery.

The property is described as having mostly very fertile, alluvial red to grey soils. All of the open grazing areas have been pasture improved with mostly guinea grass and brachiaria. There is also a small amount of wetlands, rainforest and range country.

Fishtail is is located 40km south west of Tully and 20km west of Euramo.

More than half of Fishtail has been fertilised in the past five years and some 550ha can be farmed.

Water to the house and cattle yards are provided by a natural crystal-clear spring and rainwater. There are are also abundant permanent running streams and springs for the cattle.

Fishtail has very good, recently built improvements including a five-bedroom, two-bathroom house, and a 44x14m machinery shed and workshop.

Fishtail is estimated to easily run 1200 adult equivalent cattle.

The near-new cattle yards constructed of railway line posts with cattle rail railings feature an undercover main area. There is a five-way overhead draft, crush, weigh crate, calf cradle, and an all-weather loading ramp with B-double access.

Fishtail has into four main paddocks and four holding paddocks. All of the fences are three and four barb.

More than half of Fishtail is boundary fenced with the balance being a natural boundary.

Marketing agent Matthew Kennedy said Fishtail was very well located and in an exceptionally reliable, high rainfall area.

Contact Matthew Kennedy, 0488 418 788, or Rodney Kennedy, 0488 418 577, Kennedy Rural.

MORE READING: 'Mitchell: Blacket's Tamanick heads to auction'.

The story Fishtail auction on October 30 first appeared on North Queensland Register.