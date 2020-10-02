Police allege brumbies shot with arrows

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Police have alleged two brumbies were shot with arrows in the NSW Snowy Mountains.



Rural Crime Prevention Team - NSW Police Force made the announcement on its social media page, stating on Wednesday, September 30 officers from Cooma were called to Three Mile Creek, Kiandra in Kosciuszko National Park over reports two brumbies had been shot.

Police reportedly found a dead bay brumby stallion, allegedly with two arrow wounds to the stomach and shoulder and the tip of an arrow still embedded in the shoulder.

A live grey colt was found alive allegedly with an arrow wound on its shoulder that still contained an arrow tip, but it walked away into the bush with other wild horses.



The Rural Crime Prevention Team stated officers tracked the path of the injured horses and allegedly found a broken arrow about 100metres from the dead horse.

Later, police stopped a vehicle as it was entering Cooma, and after searching it allegedly found two bows as well as arrows that allegedly matched the arrow from the scene in Kiandra.



On Thursday, October 1 a 17-year-old male from Holbrook was issued with Court Attendance Notices to appear at the Cooma Children's Court on December 9 charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty, two counts of hunt in a national park, as well as one count each of possess a bow in a national park and possess a dog in a national park.

Also, a 17-year-old male from Tallangatta in Victoria was issued with a $500 infringement for possessing a bow in a national park.

The Rural Crime Prevention Team stated efforts were being made to locate the injured grey brumby colt.

