Wattle Brae Homestead on the market

THE Turkington family's impressive Wattle Brae Homestead is on the market, to be sold through an expression of interest process closing on October 28.

Locatedat Pilton - 40km from Toowoomba and 45km from Warwick - the 99 hectare (246 acre) property is in two freehold lots.

Wattle Brae Homestead is described as a very productive and scenic parcel of country, which ranges from about 40ha of dark to chocolate farming country rising to gentle elevated mountain coolibah, box and gum grazing country.

Water is supplied from an electric equipped bore, which supplies a head tank and five troughs as well as the homestead and garden.

The property is divided into seven paddocks of various sizes, with fencing designed for horses.

Wattle Brae Homestead was designed by renowned architect Ron Johnson, who delivered a spacious home to cater for family living and large entertaining events.

The home has four bedrooms. The very large main bedroom is positioned to enjoy the north easterly conditions. There is also a large upstairs office, guest bedroom and ensuite.

The kitchen features tallow and ironbark beams from the Stradbroke Wharf.



All of the rooms open onto a large paved area, which allows for indoor/outdoor entertaining adjacent to the heated pool and covered sitting area.

Other features include Italian pazotti floor tiles, an in-floor heating system, Higgins wool insulation, New Zealand wool carpet, numerous air conditioners, a wood heater, and a two car garage.

The home is set in a slightly elevated, park-like garden setting with sweeping views to the Great Dividing Range to the north east and views over the property and surrounding countryside.

Horse facilities include a floodlit dressage arena, and three 4x4m stables, equipped with a feed and tack room, and concrete wash bay.

Held by the Turkington family for five generations, Wattle Brae Homestead is a quality property, which was first purchased in 1910.

Contact Trevor Leishman, 0427 598 106, or Sue Edwards, 0437 377 988, Elders Toowoomba.



MORE READING: 'Mitchell: Blacket's Tamanick heads to auction'.

The story Wattle Brae Homestead on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.