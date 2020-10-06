Part of Mount Pleasant sold | Video

A 873 hectare (2157 acre) portion of the Western Downs grain property Mount Pleasant has sold through Colliers International.



Offered by Peter Lavrijsen, the country with improvements sold to a near neighbour for a price understood to be about $1300/acre.



The balance of the 1033ha (2553 acre) property is now on the market for $1.9 million. Lot 2 is described as well suited to grain production or being developed with pasture.



Pleasant is located at Hannaford, 18km north east of Meandarra. It was described as a fully operational grain production enterprise, protected by a new exclusion fence.

Water is supplied from a lagoon as well as six dams.



A key feature of Mount Pleasant is that it is 100 per cent contained within an exclusion fence, with no internal fencing.



Mount Pleasant is well improved.

Other improvements include the three bedroom main house built in 2016, a four bedroom cottage, workshop, two machinery sheds and silos. There is also a set of 100 head capacity cattle yards.



