+5











MORE GALLERIES

THE THEFT of $130,000 worth of livestock from a property near Merriwa has sparked an investigation by the Rural Crime Prevention Team.

Police believe 45 black baldy cows and their calves were taken from a property on the Golden Highway at Merriwa. An apricot Limousin bull was also stolen.

The Hunter Valley Rural Crime Prevention Team is investigating, and the loss from the theft is estimated to be about $130,000.

The stock are believed to have been stolen some time between September 15 and October 2.



The cows are branded with 'RJA' and have pink management tags with 'J+A Maben' in left ear.



Their ear mark is a slit out of the top of both ears and they are tagged with PIC NF380841.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Hunter Valley Rural Crime Prevention Team investigators at Muswellbrook Police Station on 6542 6999, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The story Stolen cows, calves and bull add up to $130,000 first appeared on The Northern Daily Leader.