Avocado, macadamia orchard offered

WODONGA Park, an organic avocado and macadamia orchard situated on the Blackbutt Range 35 minutes north of Crows Nest, is generating plenty of interest.

Covering 52 hectares (129 acres) at Mount Binga, the biodynamic orchard is in three separate blocks.

Currently there are about 7000 macadamia trees, mostly planted in 1989-93; and 1000hass and 30 Sharwil avocado trees, which were planted from 1990. There are also 400lemon trees.

The orchard enjoys a subtropical climate and is located in a very fertile region with highly paramagnetic, volcanic soils, particularly well known for producing high quality avocadoes.

Improvements include a homestead and a packing shed.

Most of the avocado production is sold to organic wholesalers in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, where a premium is achieved in the market.

The macadamia nuts are mechanically harvested de-husked on farm and stored in silos for drying until they are sent for cracking and packing. They are then packed and sold.

Wodonga Park macadamias have been exported to the Germany, France, Taiwan, Malaysia, The Netherlands and Japan, but are now nearly all sold domestically.

Wodonga Park will be auctioned by Colliers International on October 30.

Improvements include two homesteads, a cottage, packaging shed including a dehusker, fruit grader and coolroom, workshop, and two silos capable of storing 45 tonnes of nut in shell.

Plant and equipment being offered with the orchard includes five tractors, a loader, nutpicker, maca brush, three cherry pickers, mulcher, and three Hilux utes as well as mowers, misters, bins and packaging materials.

Wodonga Park has held a 'biodynamic' certification since 1991 from Australian Certified Organic.

Wodonga Park will be auctioned by Colliers International on SoldOnline.com.au on October 30.

Contact Peter Uebergang, 0447 007 744, or Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, Colliers International.

MORE READING: 'Western Downs: Part of Mount Pleasant sold'.

The story Avocado, macadamia orchard offered first appeared on Queensland Country Life.