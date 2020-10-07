Budget millions to boost beef exports welcomed

CATTLE producers have welcomed the hundreds of millions of dollars in the Federal Budget that will help boost beef exports.

Cattle Council of Australia's Travis Tobin said the investment would help improve supply chain efficiency and market security.

"This will further modernise our world-leading beef industry," Mr Tobin said.

"More than $220 million for digital export services will help to cut costs and red tape by doing away with paper forms, when exporting beef.

"It will help to get Australian beef to our overseas customers without unnecessary hold ups.

"This will further improve our international reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality, nutritious and sustainable beef.

"Another $14 million package will also cut red tape and boost the efficiency for live exports.

"We also welcome more than $155 million for rebuilding after drought and natural disasters and to help build resilience and preparedness.

"The renewal of funding for the National Drought and North Queensland Flood Response and Recovery Agency will make sure they can continue with their important work.

"Even though many producers are starting to see rain, we need to remember it'll take years to fully recover from the drought and the 2019 North Queensland monsoonal trough floods.

"$86 million from the Future Drought Fund to set up a network of Drought Resilience and Adoption Hubs, helping beef producers access cutting-edge science so they can make better decisions.

"An extra $50 million for the On-farm Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate Scheme will also help beef producers be better prepared for the next drought."

Mr Tobin also said bringing forward tax cuts would give rural economies a shot in the arm.

"We need people to live and work in rural towns, to keep the beef industry going," Mr Tobin said.

"Tax cuts increase people's ability to spend and keep local businesses open.

"More money in our customers' pockets also means they can afford more high-quality, nutritious beef."