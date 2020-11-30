Sire Shootout bulls average $24,303

Hidden seedstock gems were unearthed during ACM's inaugural Sire Shootout and the pre-sale exposure has been credited with boosting the price tag on some bulls to record levels.

Of the 82 sires entered in the virtual showcase held in July many of them went on to break breed and sale benchmarks across the country.



A total of 66 bulls sold at public auctions and averaged $24,303 for a gross of $1.604 million while all of the private treaty sires were either sold or retained for in herd use.



ACM is pleased to announced the competition will return on July 6-8 in 2021 with GDL returning as major sponsors along with platinum sponsors Riverina.



GDL's Harvey Weyman-Jones said they saw it as a very useful opportunity to help buyers and sellers to promote and buy the best quality cattle.



"There were buyers who enjoyed looking at the three nights of displays of the bulls and it created interest with studs that they hadn't previously considered," he said.



"From the breeders point of view I know that many breeders received phone calls from potential buyers either that night or the days following the competitions.

"Also there were some breeders sitting back that didn't enter the competition for this first year because they weren't sure of the benefit of it and I'm certain that it will be a lot more strongly supported next year.

"It's impossible to say what they missed out on because it's all hypothetical but the general belief is this is a very cost effective way of marketing your top stud bulls and from there it will flow down to all the other bulls in your catalogue."

Buyers at sales across the country were quick to tell ACM reporters their interest in many bulls began when they followed the Sire Shootout competition.

The top price sire, Nicneil Sugar Daddy, had success in two virtual competitions - winning interbreed bull of The Land's 2020 Beef Battle and finishing top six in Sire Shootout - which was when he caught the attention of his new owners.



Vendors Neil and Nicole Gibbs wouldn't normally market their animals before the Rockhampton Brahman Week sale but gained overwhelming pre-sale inspections.



Ooline Brahmans, Goovigen, Cambil Brahmans, Proserpine, and Rosetta Grazing, Collinsville, were under no illusions that Sugar Daddy would be cheap and joined forces to take home the 25-month-old son of NCC Sugarwood.

Overall Sire Shootout winner KBV Penfold from Marty Rowlands and Stephen Lean, KBV Simmentals, Murphys Creek, was bound for Western Australia after his new owners saw him take out the competition and paid $24,000.

The platform also helped seal the deal on private sales too with the Limousin bull Morrisvale Quad Runner from James and Casey Morris, Narrikup, Western Australia secured for $10,000 not long after the event finished.

Russell McEwan of Narcona stud at Traveston entered Brahman bull Narcona Magnum 2091 while Will McEwan entered Narcona W Diplomat 2093.



Both bulls sold for $8000 each along with a line of herd bulls to Clayton Curley of Cloncurry after he noticed them in the competition.

"We generally try to sell all privately but decided to take them to Rocky but I wasn't happy with them so we were going to take them to February All Breeds," Mr McEwan said.

"Clayton saw them on the Sire Shootout and wanted to know what was going on. I said we had a heap of herd bulls too. He bought them all unseen, he knows our cattle."

How the Sire Shootout winners sold

Sire Shootout winner - KBV Penfold - $24,000



Sire Shootout runner up - Moongool Pilgrim - $52,500



Viewer's Choice winner - Minnamurra Plunderer P196 - $40,000 (Australasian Speckle Park bull record at the time)

Sire Shootout winner KBV Penfold sold for $24,000 and is with auctioneer Mark Duthie, SBB/GDL, and owner Marty Rowlands, KBV Simmentals, Murphys Creek. Photo: Jane Lowe

Bos indicus class 1st place - Somerton Lazarus - $85,000

Bos indicus class 2nd place - Nicneil Sugar Daddy - $180,000

Bos indicus class 3rd place - Bryvonlea Thor - $34,000

Bos indicus class 4th place - Watasanta Off The Grid - $32,000

Bos indicus class 5th place - Trifecta Power Pack - $10,000

The Sire Shootout reserve champion bull sold for $52,500 with Nutrien's Colby Ede with purchasers Jim Wedge, Ascot Charolais, and Ryan Holzwart, Bauhinia Charolais, vendor Ivan Price. Photo: Sally Gall

British class 1st place - Warragundi Pasadena - $10,000

British class 2nd place - K5X Pablo P55 - $9500

British class 3rd place - Myanga Justify P99 - $9000

British class 4th place - Bungulla Pac-Man - $7000

British class 5th place - Warragundi Phoenix - $5000

Sire Shootout viewer's choice winner Minnamurra Plunderer sold for a Speckle Park Australasian record at the time. Pictured is members of the Plunderer buying syndicate including the Potter family, Polly and Clinton Austin, David Reid and Denis Power of Minnamurra, auctioneer Paul Dooley and Elders stud stock representative Brian Kennedy. Photo: Lisa Duce

European class 3rd place - Charnelle President - $20,000

European class 4th place - Clay Gully Pentagon - $18,000

European class 5th place - Morrisvale Quad Runner - $10,000

Other Sire Shootout public sale bulls

Kandanga Valley Pantheon - $13,000

Kandanga Valley Power-On - $10,000



Booroomooka Puissance P191 - $16,000

Booroomooka President P22 - $40,000



Sire Shootout entrant Booroomooka President P22 sold for $40,000. Kneeling together are Sinclair, Jo and Barnaby Munro of Booroomooka Angus while behind them is Davidson Cameron and Co agent Nick Rogers and Waldo Thompson representing buyers Bridgewater Angus, Black Mountain. Photo: Lucy Kinbacher

Bungulla Perone - $10,000

Round-em-up Powerhouse Riddler - $32,000

King Creek Pascoe - $8500

Kandanga Valley Petey - $15,000

River Run Phantom - $12,000



King Creek Pan - $6000



Warragundi Precedence - $7000

Warragundi Pierro - $4000



Sire Shootout entrant the $64,000 Watasanta Oh My Goodness with buyer and Hardigreen Park stud manager Col Patterson, auctioneer Paul Dooley and happy vendors Neil, Meg and Jack Watson. Photo: Lucy Kinbacher

Watasanta Oh My Goodness - $64,000

Burenda High Quality Q919 - $12,000

Burenda Q41 - $9000

Burenda Paraffin P350 - $12,000



Burenda Kenson P1049 - $11,000



Cree Leroy Q076 - $26,000

Garthowen Avalanche 3 - $30,000

Smithy's Brian - $5000



Coota Park Blue-E P326 - $15,500

Elite Powerplay - $16,000

ANC Photogenic - $17,000

ANC Paradigm - $20,000

Sire Shootout entrant Bundy Ironstone sold for $70,000 to Jenny and Roger Underwood, Eversleigh and Wallace Vale Droughtmasters, Wallumbilla, with owner Sonia Fleming, Bundy Droughtmasters.

ANC Patch - $10,000

ANC Panther - $9000



Moongool Poll Phoenix - $35,000

Bundy Ironstone - $70,000

Raff Jovial P236 - $12,000

Minlacowie Xander 9208 - $32,000



Trifecta Pedro - $18,000

Glenlands J Ambassador - $28,000

Glenlands D Ascot - Withdrawn

Viva Victor 1592 - $24,000

Viva Vallis - $52,500

JRL Sir Frederick Manso - $26,000

JRL Jeronimo - $80,000

Toy Boy Duncan - $13,000

Gigoomgan Windsor - Withdrawn

Sire Shootout Bos indicus class winner Somerton Lazarus with buyers Michelle Fuery, Barlyne Pastoral, Gayndah, and Coby Gibbs, Muan Brahmans, Biggenden. Photo: Sarah Coulton

Samari Plains Prince Harry - $19,000

Samari Plains Regan - $22,000

Muan A Vegas 6232 - $40,000

Muan Veivers 6437 - $11,000

NK Hulk 1709 - $20,000

NK Cognac 1817 - $27,000



The Grove P0419 - $13,000

The Grove Emissary P0579 - $22,000

Ramsey Creek Julian J12 - $15,000

NK 1770 Jokar - $8500

NK 1764 Appollo - $8500

Wildest Dreams Sheriff - Withdrawn

Heitiki Octagonal - $11,500

Heitiki Orion - $12,000

Heitiki Otto - Withdrawn

Narcona Magnum 2091 - $8000

Narcona W Diplomat 2093 - $8000

Crinum Quintrex - $18,000



Other Sire Shootout private sale bulls

Kandanga Valley Panama Pete - Retained

Amboss Francess - Sold commercially

Oasis Rooster

Nungar Plain J-10-A Playboy - $8000

Nungar Plain CJ34 Percy - $6000

Nungar Plain B6 Nitro - For sale

Munda Django

Devannah Pilliga P103 - Sold privately

Devannah Preston P99 - Sold privately

