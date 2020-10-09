Lifeline's rural support in spotlight on World Mental Health Day

On the eve of World Mental Health Day, on October 10, Nutrien Ag Solutions managing director Rob Clayton is highlighting the hidden challenges facing many rural communities.

Eight Australians die every day by suicide - more than double the national road toll.



People in rural areas are twice as likely to die by suicide, according to statistics from Lifeline Australia.

Nutrien has committed $390,000 over three years to support Lifeline, Australia's largest suicide prevention service, backing its mission to prevent suicide and provide crisis support.

"We hope our support of Lifeline will help those who need it most feel they can have a conversation with someone who will listen to them and provide support," Mr Clayton said.

Seeking mental health support in the bush can be difficult, so it's vital that everyone has access to Lifeline's critical support service - Rob Clayton, Nutrien Ag Solutions

As an agricultural business with thousands of employees and customers in regional Australia, the health and wellbeing of these communities was a priority for Nutrien.

"This year has been particularly tough for many families, with devastating droughts, floods, bushfires and a pandemic causing a lot of uncertainty and stress, the strain on mental health can be even greater," Mr Clayton said

"We know those in the bush are resilient and seeking mental health support in the bush can be difficult, so it's vital that everyone has access to Lifeline's critical support service."

"Lifeline is an organisation that many of our people have been involved with via fundraising efforts for many years.

"Families and colleagues in our network have lost loved ones to suicide, so this cause is very close to our hearts."

Lifeline Australia chief executive officer Colin Seery said the unique pressures of life on the land including weather conditions, natural disasters and isolation mean stress was often heightened for those working in the agriculture industry.

"Every call and text we answer at Lifeline is another life saved and this partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions is helping us provide connection and hope to thousands of people every year," Mr Seery said.

If you or someone you know needs support, contact Lifeline 13 11 14.