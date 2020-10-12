$120 million Western Rosella portfolio hits the market

ONE of Australia's most significant agricultural offerings has hit the market, with price expectations of $120 million.



Located in NSW's Riverina region, the 13,652 hectare (33,375 acre) Western Rosella portfolio is made up of Moora, Hillston (524ha); Euroley, Euroley (2419ha); and Newmarket, Maude (10,708ha).

The three properties are located within a 95km radius and benefit from separate irrigation systems and water products, and having a diversified commodity mix.

The portfolio offers established permanent plantings, including almond orchards; land approved for further development for permanent plantings; dryland and irrigated cropping; and livestock grazing.

The Western Rosella portfolio is being offered with significant water assets.

Marketing agent Danny Thomas, CBRE Agribusiness, said the institutional scale holding was an opportunity for both domestic and international investors.



Moora

A highly developed 524ha almond orchard, 434ha has been planted with 365ha planted in 2017 and the rest planted in 2018.

Offered with a 7145ML Lower Lachlan groundwater entitlement, noting an annual groundwater extraction limit of 7742ML, along with a 708ML Lachlan River high security entitlement.

Euroley

A newly developed almond orchard comprising a total land area of 2419ha, with 376ha planted in 2020.



Located 48km south east of Griffith, the property has a recently installed irrigation, fertigation and pumping infrastructure. There is 2km of Murrumbidgee River frontage, as well as 5km of frontage to the Sturt Highway.

Includes 1000ML of temporary surface water secured for FY20/21, with access to the Murrumbidgee regulated river water.

Newmarket

A first-class irrigation development with 1281ha developed to overhead sprays, 729ha of laser levelled flood irrigation and 425ha of flood irrigation. A further 1201ha has been approved for development.

Significant water entitlements include a 6018ML Lower Murrumbidgee Groundwater entitlement, a 649ML Murrumbidgee River - supplementary entitlement and a 341ML entitlement.

There is substantial on-farm water storage totaling 7680ML capacity (currently holding 2550ML).

Western Rosella Farming is being offered in one line or as separate properties. The portfolio is for sale through CBRE Agribusiness by expression of interest, closing on November 19.

Contact Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, CBRE Agribusiness.

MORE READING: 'Running Creek's Glenapp a proven beef powerhouse'.

The story $120 million Western Rosella portfolio hits the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.