THE 128 hectares (317 acres) Dayboro property Old Cream Truck Farm has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $5.5 million.



Regarded as one of Dayboro district's largest acreage properties, the rich, undulating country is able to comfortably carry 100 cattle.

A feature is the double frontage to the North Pine River, providing the property with permanent water, two water licences and about 2.2km of gently flowing waters.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Old Cream Truck Farm.

Old Cream Truck Farm is fenced into 18 paddocks and is established with improved tropical pastures.



Infrastructure includes two homes, a shed connected to three phase power and cattle yards built in 2017 that are based on the Temple Grandin's low stress design.

Old Cream Truck Farm is described as being comfortably able to carry 100 cattle.

Offered on behalf of the estate of Margaret Vrutocky, the property attracted 25 registered bidders. The buyers were a local family.



The marketing of Old Cream Truck Farm was handled by Vicki Pain and Carissa Harris from Ray White Rural, Dayboro.

MORE READING: 'Mt Binga avocado, macadamia orchard offered'.

The story Old Cream Truck Farm makes $5.5 million | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.