Mitchell property Tomoo sold | Video

THE Warby family has consolidated its Maranoa operation, adding the 27,702 hectare (68,453 acre) property Tomoo to its adjoining 33184ha (82,000 acre) holding West Leinster.

Offered by Dean and Theresa Willaton, the well developed property sold for a record result, understood to be more than $130/acre bare (more than $9 million).



Tomoo had been listed for sale at $10 million, after being previously passed in at auction in June.



Located 85km south west of Mitchell, Tomoo comprises of open alluvial plains, soft mulga and yellow jacket, kurrajong and popular box woodlands.



Colliers International's promotional video for Tomoo.

The property has an excellent body of feed following recent rainfall and also has access to 3025ha (7475 acres) of unfenced stock route.



Tomoo is described as very well developed with about 80 per cent of the property cleared and sown to pasture or pulled for mulga browse.

A significant features is the exclusion fence, which surrounds the property. In addition, the neighbouring properties also having exclusion fences, effectively "double fencing" Tomoo from wild dog and kangaroo migrations.



Water is well supply from permanent waterholes in Mungallala Creek plus a new bore and 23 dams across the property.



A total of 39 water points have been installed across the property using 63mm polypipe.



Tomoo is very well watered by 23 dams, a new bore, and permanent holes in Mungallala Creek.

The modern homestead, managers residence and shearers quarters are described as being in excellent condition.

The marketing of Tomoo was handled by Rawdon Briggs and Trenton Hindman from Colliers International.

