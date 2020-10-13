Warrington set to impress | Video

WARRINGTON is well described as a quality, working cattle property with a impressive colonial-style homestead at Gheerulla, a small local area close to both Eumundi and Kenilworth.



Covering 102 hectares (252 acres) the productive freehold property is in three titles and has the added bonus of irrigation.

The 1998-built airconditioned and screened homestead gives a feel and style of the late 1800s. The spacious 533m2 home delivers both indoor and outdoor living in all seasons, overlooking the garden, property and pool.



The homestead features timber casement windows, soaring ceilings and large, airy rooms. There are three large bedrooms and an office: all opening onto the 3m wide verandahs.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Warrington.

The home is set in easy care, irrigated gardens that provide colour all year around, and trees for shade and a haven for birdlife. An 18m pool provides a centre piece for the garden. There is also a 200,000L underground rainwater tank beneath the garage.

Warrington is fenced into nine paddocks with a laneway system. There are cattle yards with shade trees and a covered race, vet crush and scales. The boundary is predominately five barb. Internal is a mixture of barb and electric fence.

The entire block has a gentle north facing aspect, falling from the road to the creek.



Other improvements include the 273m2 main shed with an office and toilet, machinery shed, workshop, and a 300 bin capacity degreening cold store, currently used for storage. There is a one bedroom cottage.



Irrigation water is provided by three major dams with a combined capacity of about 177ML. Two travelling irrigators are included in the sale. The property also has extensive frontage to Oakey creek, which feeds the Mary River.

Warrington comprises of predominately productive irrigated creek flats. The rye, kikuyu, Rhodes and paspalum pastures combined with native species provide excellent feed for cattle.



While the owner has run up to 190 head, the property has an estimated carrying capacity of 140 head.



Warrington is being sold through an expressions of interest process, which closes with Ray White Rural on November 19.



Contact Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, or Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, Ray White Rural.

