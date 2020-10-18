Highly productive Victorian dairy country hits the market

A large-scale and highly productive dairy portfolio located in Gippsland and the Western District of Victoria is being offered for sale.

CBRE Agribusiness is presenting the three properties - Tara, Melro and Tarraville.

Tara is a 713-hectare dairy property based in Warnambool, currently milking 870 cows and producing over 5.5 million litres of milk annually.



Melro is 476 hectares of dairy country currently milking 850 cows and producing over 5.5 million litres of milk, located in Heywood.



And Tarraville is 863 hectares of irrigated dairy country, currently milking 1120 cows and producing over 7.4 million litres of milk annually located in at Yarram.



All properties feature quality fit-for-purpose structural improvements and operational infrastructure and are benefited by soil types and climatic conditions conducive to high production dairy operations.



The properties are available in one line or as separate assets on a walk-in walk-out basis, including livestock, plant and equipment, feed on hand and consumables.



You can find more information, here.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture. Sign up here to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

