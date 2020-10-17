Calgara Station for sale in SA's south-east

+5











MORE GALLERIES

Calgara Station at Tintinara in SA's upper south-east has been listed for sale and can be purchased as a whole or as one of three contingent lots.

The 4299-hectare property presents an opportunity to acquire a large and versatile aggregation in SA.



The properties offer economy of scale and versatility with good underground water for livestock.



It is located approximately 6 kilometres south-east of Tintinara and 194km south-east of Adelaide in a 450-millimetre average rainfall area.



The properties currently utilise bore water to tanks and troughs for livestock.



The properties offer attractive flat to undulating well drained country.



This supports strong perennial pastures, grasses, medics and legumes which has allowed the vendors to consistently produce quality yearling cattle, lambs and wool.



Soil types range from grey and reddish sandy loams to heavier brown and dark brown loams and some heavy saline loam over clay and limestone.



The properties have been fenced to a high standard for cattle and sheep with the majority of fencing being renewed in the last 10 years.



A laneway system offers ease of livestock and machinery movement.



The properties have been conservatively stocked for many years and the structural improvements are of a high standard.



Calgara Station incorporates Calgara, which is 2578 hectares and well fenced into 40 paddocks, with improvements including a four-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead with enclosed verandas in a park-like setting, a three-bedroom cottage/shearers quarters, old shearing shed and sheds used for storage, hay shed, car shed and a substantial set of steel cattle yards with crush and loading ramp.



There is also Illawong, which totals 1010 hectares, is well fenced into 15 paddocks with a central laneway, improvements including a three-bedroom brick home, large machinery shed, large four-stand shearing shed/workshop with steel sheep yards and hay shed.



And finally, Fullwoods and Barratts combined consist of 711 hectares, which is well fenced into 18 paddocks with a laneway, two solar pumps from bores to tanks that reticulate to concrete troughs.



Expression of Interest close October 30, 2020.

For more information, click here.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture. Sign up here to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

