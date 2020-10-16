Two in court over shooting of 30 horses

Police have issued summonses to two shooters over the alleged killing of 30 horses on a Northern Territory station..



Two Darwin men, aged 38 and 40, have each received a summons to attend Katherine Local Court on November 9 for property offences and animal cruelty offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

Killarney Station management reported 30 of their horses had been shot and killed on September 19 in an alleged incident which shocked the NT.



It has been alleged the two men had been allowed onto the 541,400ha property to shoot feral animals but had also allegedly shot horses close to the homestead used by station workers.

In a statement issued by the owners of the station late last month, Jumbuck Pastoral director Callum McLachlan said the death of the horses had been devastating to staff.



"This week we have endured something that no station or horse person should ever have to - 30 of our most prized and cherished horses belonging to both the station and our crew, were erroneously and callously shot and killed," he said in the statement.



"Some of these horses were quite simply and truly irreplaceable.



"As every station and horse person knows; the value of a good horse is more than just money.



"All of us at Jumbuck and Killarney have greatly appreciated the outpouring of support during this time. As we come to terms with our grief, we are humbled how the community have rallied around us. It is appreciated by myself and all of us at Jumbuck," Mr MacLachlan said.

