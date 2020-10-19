Funding for grain training portal

WORKERS looking to retrain to be able to work in the grains industry this harvest have received a boost in the form of Victorian state government funding for training.

The Victorian government last week announced $175,000 for workers laid off due to COVID-19 to retrain in time for harvest using the Grain Producers Australia (GPA) online training portal.

The program, to be known as the Grains Industry Skills Development and Induction Program is designed to bring those looking to work in grains up to speed with the various safety requirements required along with the mechanics of harvester and chaser bin operation.

GPA chairman Andrew Weidemann also said there was training available for off-farm grains work such as truck driving or grain handling at the bulk handling sites.

The funding is a win-win, helping find those out of work with some critical employment and providing a workforce for an industry hit hard by the lack of availability of interstate and international workers.

It will not just be would-be workers undergoing the training, Mr Weidemann said there were units for farm managers to know how to effectively provide new workers with site inductions and to provide a safe workplace, which will be free of charge for all Victorian businesses.

"These new training courses will prepare workers by giving them the knowledge to safely and quickly transition into a role in the grains industry," said Victorian ag minister Jaclyn Symes.

"Grains workplaces are highly technical and workers need to have the best possible training to be kept safe and to make sure the important harvest work can be done," Ms Symes said.