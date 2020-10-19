Scottsvale sold at auction | Video

MITCHELL buffel grass property Scottsvale has sold at an MAA Livestock and Property auction for $2.275 million.

Located 15km west of Mitchell, Scottsvale covers 2082 hectares (5100 acres) of freehold farming and grazing country, with a PMAV locked in.



Marketing agent Seamus Filan said three of the seven registered bidders were active at the auction. The buyers are understood to be a family from Mitchell.



The sale price is equal to about $1093/ha ($446/acre).

MMA Livestock and Property's promotional video for Scottsvale.

The country consists mainly of red poplar box soils running to brigalow, belah scrub and bendee ridges.



Scottsvale is described as well fenced and is divided into seven main paddocks. There is 5km of 2m high dog netting on the northern and eastern boundaries.



The current carrying capacity is estimated to be 350-400 breeders or 500-600 dry cattle.



The property is regarded as extremely well watered with 12 watering points. The majority of the dams were desilted in 2008.



Improvements include the main cottage with a fully fenced yard and steel cattleyards near the house. There is full mobile coverage over the majority of the property.



