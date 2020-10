Quilpie property Yambutta sold

MICK and Hayley Hughes' versatile Quilpie property Yambutta has sold.



Although no sale price has been disclosed, the property had been listed at "seeking offers above $5.4 million" with Nutrien Harcourts.



Yambutta was previously passed in at auction on July 13.



The $5.4m figure is equal to about $131/ha ($53/acre).



Yambutta has an estimated carrying capacity of 15,000-16,000 dry sheep equivalents

Located 70km west of Quilpie and 35km east of Eromanga, Yambutta covers 41,083 hectares (101,516 acres) in four grazing homestead perpetual leases.



The property has an estimated carrying capacity of 15,000-16,000 dry sheep equivalents. It is said to carry 8000 sheep and 400 cows, or 1000 cows.



The country is described as 70 per cent soft, open and lightly shaded grass country and watercourses, with red, grey and black soils.



There are seven creek and channel system flood outs. The Yambutta with Grass Hut Channels are the predominate system. There are also other watercourses all spreading out over the property.



There is a diverse mix of natural grasses including button, Mitchell, Flinders, Queensland blue, and neverfail, combined with prolific herbages in season. There are also areas of bluebush with prolific buffel grass in the channels.



Yambutta covers 41,083 hectares (101,516 acres) in four grazing homestead perpetual leases.

The balance of the country is soft mulga, with good stands of low and pulled scrub.



There are 13 main paddocks and eight holding paddocks. There are three sets sheep yards, two sets cattle yards. Water is supplied by five bores and 20 dams.



Other improvements include a four bedroom homestead with a guest room, set in established gardens with an attractive lawn area. There is also a workshop, machinery shed, stables, day yards and a horse arena.



The marketing of Yambutta was handled by Greg Seiler and Darryl Langton from Nutrien Harcourts.



MORE READING: 'Warrington set to impress'.

The story Quilpie property Yambutta sold first appeared on Queensland Country Life.