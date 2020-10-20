Open the borders to SA: VFF

The Victorian Farmers Federation has sent a letter to South Australian Premier Steven Marshall urging his government to immediately implement National Agriculture Workers' Code.



VFF president David Jochinke said the code would ensure the movement of agricultural product and people between Victoria and South Australia.



Mr Jochinke said while the recent extension of the border bubble was a positive step in the right direction, there was an urgent need for the Code to be introduced, as previously agreed.



"Farmers and border communities have been waiting patiently for the South Australian Government to introduce the National Agriculture Workers' Code as agreed since it was announced in early September," Mr Jochinke said.



"We're now well into October and farmers continue to face basic problems such as accessing veterinary services, attending ram sales and attending their properties to check stock water.



"Our border communities work as one."



He said the longer it took to acknowledge that, the more frustration built and confusion grew.



"The South Australian Government should immediately look at what's been introduced on the NSW border and adopt a permit system in the form of the National Agriculture Workers' Code."



Mr Jochinke said the Code was intended to unlock agriculture and reduce confusion for farmers, industry and border communities.



"We must not lose sight of the need to work as a single, cohesive nation," he said.



"Our farmers farm for Australia and we need to ensure we remove the barriers preventing them for doing their jobs.



"The VFF will continue to discuss the National Agriculture Workers' Code with the Victorian and South Australian Agriculture Ministers."







