Australian film to depict two feuding farming brothers

A film is set to be released next week which depicts two Australian brothers and their prized rams competing against each other in the showring.



The film - Rams - which is set in Western Australia, stars Sam Neil (Colin) and Michael Caton (Les), who are at war with each other.

Raising separate flocks of sheep descended from their family's bloodline, the two men work side by side yet are worlds apart.



When Les's prized ram is diagnosed with a rare and lethal illness, authorities order a purge of every sheep in the valley.



While Colin attempts to stealthily outwit the powers that be, Les opts for angry defiance.



So the challenge is set for warring brothers to set aside their differences and have a chance to reunite their family, save their flock, and bring their community back together.

The dramedy premieres in cinemas on October 29.

You can watch the preview below.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture. Sign up here to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.