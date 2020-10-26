Perfect summer conditions to improve pastures with leucaena

With predictions from climate specialists that this summer will be one of the best years to improve pasture production with the introduction of legumes, The Leucaena Network is keen to work with Northern Territory graziers to ensure the greatest opportunity for establishment and responsible management of the legume.

Leucaena-based pastures offer one of the most productive feed-base options for northern beef producers where rainfall and soils are suitable.



The recent introduction of the psyllid tolerant variety, Redlands, has provided Northern Territory graziers with the opportunity to capitalise on the increased weight gains and stocking rates from leucaena.



The Network, in collaboration with the Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade's Douglas Daly Research Farm is working with four Douglas Daly graziers to develop trial leucaena plantings to demonstrate best practice establishment and management strategies for leucaena in the Northern Territory.

'Blackbull Station' is one of these sites and will host a Field Day on Wednesday November 4 from 1pm to showcase the station's plantings of different row spacings and varieties of the legume.

"Local knowledge is the one of the key factors in successful establishment and management of leucaena," Bron Christensen, Executive Officer of The Leucaena Network said.

"Much of the information to date has concentrated on plantings in Central Queensland, where the industry has been established for more than 30 years, so these trial plantings will contribute much to the future of successful and responsible establishment of leucaena-grass pastures in the NT.

"This is a valuable opportunity to hear the first-hand experiences, both the successes and the challenges, that have arisen since Blackbull first introduced leucaena to their grazing system in 2017."

In addition to the establishment trial, DDRF is participating in a Northern Australia Live Weight Gain Trial for leucaena-grass pastures and the initial results from this trial will be presented at the field day as well as information and findings from previous trials undertaken on DDRF.

Redlands seed producer Bruce Mayne will also be at the field day to present on some of his 'experimental' establishment and management strategies that could be applicable to Northern Territory conditions. These include converting marginal country into productive grazing land with leucaena, planting dry, using banks for maximum water retention and root development and reclaiming stony ridges. Also in attendance will be the University of Southern Queensland's climate specialists to provide advice on how to effectively interpret weather forecasts to assist with management decisions and why this forthcoming wet season is the best opportunity for pasture improvement for a significant number of years.

Registration to attend the field day close on Wednesday 4 November 2020 to admin@leucaena.net. www.leucaena.net.