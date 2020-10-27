Allman Creek's free range egg opportunity | Video

CENTRALLY located on the Southern Downs, Allman Creek Farm is a free range egg business with a 7500 bird capacity.

Situated 10 minutes east of Warwick and a 100km from Wellcamp Airport, the 16 hectare (38 acre) farm has three steel constructed, 24x9m, enclosed poultry sheds.

Each of the sheds are equipped with concrete floors and have automatic temperature controlled cooling systems, LED lightning, individual silos and water tanks, and automated feed and water systems.

The modern design nest boxes are collected using a conveyor belt system from outside the shed.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Allman Creek Farm.

The farm also has a 12x7.5m machinery shed/workshop, a 6mx2.4m cool room, and an attached storage room.



Allman Creek Farm also features an executive homestead where no expense has been spared. The spacious, very well appointed five bedroom modern brick homestead has a an undercover entertaining area leading out to the 'magnesium' pool surrounded by well established gardens.



Sheds include a 12x7.5m four bay Colorbond car garage, a high clearance caravan/boat shed.



There are sandy, light grey loam soils with scattered open timber areas. The property is currently covered in native pastures.

All of the fencing is described as being stock-proof, in new to good condition. There are two paddocks and a large internal yard incorporating the house, sheds and poultry sheds.



Allman Creek Farm also features an executive, five bedroom homestead.

Water is a feature of the property, which has a bore, reverse osmosis filtration system, and poly tanks.



Allman Creek Farm will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on November 27.



Contact Angus Corke, 0427 288 455, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural.

