Claraville offered with 7000 cattle

SIGNIFICANT northern Gulf of Carpentaria property Claraville is on the market, to be auctioned online on a walk in, walk out basis on December 9.

Claraville is located about 130km south east of Normanton and has been listed with Geoff Warriner and Chris Holgar from JLL Agribusiness and Wally Cooper from Rural Property and Livestock.



The 217,000 hectare (536,219 acre) leasehold operation is described as an efficient, low-costing breeding enterprise, which has been well developed under the current management since 2014.

Claraville is being offered with more than 7000 cattle as well as plant and equipment. The property is considered to have a carrying capacity of about 11,000 adult equivalents.

Described as predominantly open forest, soils are a mix of white sandy clays, with heavier loams and grey clays in the flood out portions of the property and sandy loams on the northern flood plains of the Yappar.



Water is described as a feature with a network of 52 dams and six flowing bores.

Claraville also benefits from the Yappar and Clara rivers and their associated watercourses. There are said to provide an extensive network of permanent and semi-permanent waterholes across the property, maximising the grazing radius of stock.

The property is timbered with species including coolibah, box, bauhinia, gum, gutta-percha, beefwood and ironwood and is predominantly grassed with forest Mitchell, bull Mitchell, spinifex and spear along with various herbages.

Large portions of the property remain undeveloped.



Claraville will be auctioned online on December 9.



Contact Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, or Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, JLL Agribusiness, or Wally Cooper, 0427 781 054, Rural Property and Livestock.

