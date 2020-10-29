Glendalough offers grazing, cropping potential

BROTHERS Pat and Kim Stephens are selling their South West Queensland property Glendalough, located in the renown Dirranbandi grazing and farming district.



Held by the Stephens family over four generations since 1917, the 4875ha (12,047 acre) freehold property is established cattle, sheep or goat country, with areas also suitable for dryland farming.

Glendalough is located 52km south east of Dirranbandi via the Koomalah Road and 110km north of Lightning Ridge via Angledool. The property in two titles and has the Queensland/NSW border as its southern boundary.



Glendalough is described as a quality grazing property, ranging from very productive open plain country to well grassed buffel and ridge country. The mixture of country includes mostly gently undulating red loams flattening out on to grey self-mulching soils.



Glendalough has two sets of cattle yards.

Selected areas have been pulled or thinned, with a PMAV in place.



Extensive seeding has seen good stands of buffell grass established in the loamy hollows. There are also areas of neverfail and wire grasses on the ridges, running into established buffel on the red soil flats. Blue and Mitchell grass is evident on the grey soils. Salines and herbages are prevalent in season.



The Dirranbandi district is recognised for its prime winter crops. Although there are no existing areas of established farming on Glendalough, there are opportunities to develop suitable farming country.



Improvements include a shearing shed and yards.

Glendalough is very well watered with a capped artesian trust bore located on neighbouring property Braemore Park, about 8km east of the house. The bore feeds a 50mm poly pipe supplying a system of tanks and troughs. There are also five dams, which have all been recently cleaned out.



There are eight grazing paddocks (ranging in size from 325-890ha) and three holding paddocks. The all steel fencing with two barbs and four plain wires is a feature of the property. About 30km of new ring lock fencing has also been used to secure holding paddocks. The fence lines have also been cleared of vegetation.

Plans are also in place for a new government funded exclusion fence to be erected along the Queensland/NSW border.

The carrying capacity is estimated at 2000 ewes and followers, plus 200 breeding cows. There are currently 721 weaner/yearling cattle on agistment., with the possible opportunity to continue this arrangement.

Other improvements include a homestead (in need of some maintenance), shearing shed and sheep yards, plus two sets of cattle yards.



Expressions of interest for Glendalough close on December 10.

Contact Brendan Devine, 0428 255 568, Elders or Stephen Burnett, 0428 258 241, Dirranbandi Pastoral Agency.

