Nimboy asking $3.1 million

MULGA lands property Nimboy is on the market for $3.1 million - the equivalent of about $59/hectare ($24/acre).

Located 102km west of Charleville and north of Cooladdi, the 52,245 hectare (129,100 acre) property comprises of five freehold and one small leasehold lot.

There are also two registered carbon projects in place through Devine Carbon, with payments through to 2026.



Nimboy is made up of slightly undulating country in the headwaters of the Paroo, with the Mercian and Quilby creeks flowing from north to south into the Paroo.



Nimboy is fenced into 12 major paddocks and six holding paddocks, with about 30km of exclusion fencing.

The property is predominantly mulga, poplar box country with gidgee, sandalwood and yapunyah areas. There are both red loam and black soils, which grow annual grasses, buffel and herbages.



There are 12 major paddocks and six holding paddocks. The majority of the fencing is three barb and steel posts with some ringlock and other netting. The boundary includes more than 30km of exclusion fence.



Nimboy has been developed as a cattle breeding enterprise and has an estimated carrying capacity of about 800 to 1000 cows, carrying progeny to weaners in an average season. The carrying capacity is expected to vary over time with maturing carbon projects.



Nimboy has an impressive set of cattle yards.

Water is supplied by about 20 dams and a bore at the homestead, which services a 260,000 litre Rhino tank and troughs in nearby holding paddocks.



Other improvements include a four bedroom/two bathroom homestead on steel foundations, three bay garage, six bay machinery, and a cottage with an attached ATCO building with two additional bedrooms. There is also a three bedroom donga, stables with skillion, and an old shed.

Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, Resolute Property Group.

