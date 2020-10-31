Sylva Lee asking $2.295 million

THE 5737 hectare (14,176 acre) Mitchell property Sylva Lee has been listed for sale at $2.295 million with Resolute Property Services.

Offered by Chinese based entrepreneur David Dai, Sylva Lee is located in the Dunkeld district: 120km south of Mitchell and 130km north of St George.

The asking price of the freehold property is equal to about $400/ha ($162/acre).

Sylva Lee has predominantly soft red soils with timbered box, brigalow, sandalwood and reasonable areas of mulga, with good levels of established buffel throughout.

Sylva Lee is securely watered by a share bore and five dams.

The buffel is continuing to spread across all of the country types, especially in the areas where pulling and thinning has taken place.

Native pastures include digeteria, forest blue, pitted blue, curly windmill, mulga Mitchell, mulga oats, grey beard, woolybut, wire and kangaroo grass. Numerous forbs and herbages are also evident in season.

The property also has the opportunity for future development, with areas of timbered country eligible for further thinning.

The property is described as securely fenced, including 25 per cent exclusion fencing.

There are four main paddocks, plus holding paddocks around the house as well as holding paddocks around the dams.

Sylva Lee has been developed principally as a cattle breeding enterprise. Its carrying capacity is estimated to be one adult equivalent (AE) to about 9.6ha (24 acres).

The property is estimated to run about 400 breeding cows carrying progeny to weaners, which is regarded to being equivalent to 600 AE over a year in an average season.

Structural improvements include a 1940s cottage.

Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, Resolute Property Services.

