THE Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has awarded $143,000 to build capacity and boost growth opportunities for Aboriginal corporations operating southern pastoral leases.

Grants have been awarded to six corporations as part of the Southern Rangelands Aboriginal Corporate Governance and Development funding round.

The grants will support training in corporate governance to increase competitiveness, build business profitability and identify diversification opportunities.

The successful recipients are Bundundea Aboriginal Corporation, Djidda Pty Ltd, Mungullah Community Aboriginal Corporation, Pindiddy Aboriginal Corporation, Windidda Aboriginal Corporation and the Yulella Aboriginal Corporation.

Department Aboriginal Economic Development manager Melissa Hartmann said the successful recipients would be able to access specialist coaching on corporate governance, business management improvements and processes, economic diversification opportunities and business modelling.

"The grants will support these corporations to be better equipped to take advantage of new diversification opportunities, such as carbon farming, tourism and alternative pastoral business models," Ms Hartmann said.

The competitive grant round was available to Aboriginal corporations that are primary leaseholders of pastoral properties in the Gascoyne, Mid West and Goldfields.

The grants form part of the broader $2.3 million Aboriginal Governance and Leadership Development program, delivered by DPIRD.

The story Aboriginal pastoral innovation funded in WA first appeared on Farm Weekly.