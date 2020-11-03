Pampas 'black gold' sold

BRIAN and Rhonda Harris's Pampas properties Glamiston and BJ's have sold.



Although a figure has not been disclosed, the sale price is understood to be well in line with current elevated values.

Glamison comprises of 391 hectares (966 acres) and BJ's 247ha (610 acres).



The country located 30km west of Pittsworth and 69km from Toowoomba was sold through an expressions of interest process conducted by Ray White Rural, Pittsworth.

Glamiston features highly productive black, self mulching clay soils.



Glamiston features a 415 megalitre ring tank with a 50ML sump area.

The total area, except around the buildings and the ring tank area, is developed for cultivation. Two fields covering 89ha have been levelled and developed for flood irrigation.

An area of 207ha has been fertilised and is ready to plant to cotton and sorghum. About 300ha is available for summer crop. The 77ha planted to winter crop is excluded from sale.

Improvements include a low-set, three bedroom timber home with a sleepout, and large games room/living area; garage; workshop/vehicle shed with a workbench area. There is also a bulk/truck shed and a machinery shed.

There are nine silos including two with aerators and four fuel tanks.

Glamiston has a 50 megalitre groundwater allocation. The water is reticulated to two fields. The property also features a 415ML ring tank with a 50ML sump area.



There is currently an estimated 280ML of water in the ring tank.

The second lot - BJ's - is in seven titles.



It comprises entirely of deep, black self-mulching clay soil. The property has been fertilised and is ready for summer crop.



The marketing of Glamiston and BJ's was handled by Matt Cleary, Ray White Rural.



