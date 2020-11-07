Holbrook Hereford haven hits the market

A serious test of values in the prized Eastern Riverina will take place in Albury later this month when Culbara - former home of the late Arthur Trethowan - goes under the hammer.

Culbara is the 1289 hectare (3187 acre) grazing property that was hived off Woomargama Station in the mid-1960s and purchased at auction by Arthur and his wife Jean Trethowan in 1986.

Arthur was a grandson of Sir Arthur Trethowan MLC, a towering pastoral figure.



Sir Arthur was a founding father of the Farmers and Settlers Association, Farmers and Graziers Co-operative and The Land newspaper.

The Arthur of Culbara was raised on the family farm at Walbundrie before branching out on his own, in due course buying Murrnong at Rand which he sold in 1979 to buy Goolgumbla with its Merino stud at Jerilderie.

Over the next six years he added part of adjoining Bullewah and the former Merino stud property Oolambeyan to Goolgumbla before selling the whole aggregation in 1986 to the Superannuation Fund Investment Trust.

That's when the Trethowans made their move to the Holbrook district, where they bought Culbara - which they made their home - along with other properties for the family.

On Culbara Arthur turned his attention from Merino sheep to the breeding and fattening of Hereford cattle.



He was still doing this successfully right up to the time of his death in August at 94.

The family is now winding up his estate.



Culbara has been listed for November 20 auction with Nutrien Harcourts and Paull and Scollard of Albury.

It represents a 'plum' offering in one of eastern Australia's most highly regarded cattle breeding districts, where top-class land now typically sells for around $12,500/ha ($5000/ac).

Situated 16 kilometres south of Holbrook and just 5km from the Hume Freeway, Culbara is a property of mostly rolling red loam valley country, rising from alluvial flats to granite hills.

Described as about 50 per cent arable, the property comprises mostly introduced pastures of phalaris, clovers and ryegrass, topdressed biannually, with native grasses on the higher country.

A pocket of 186ha remains timbered at the higher south-eastern end, with the balance of the property carrying shade and shelter trees of yellow, white and red box, red gum and peppermint.

Average rainfall is 750-800mm and the property is amply watered by the seasonal Wilsons Creek, dams and an electric bore reticulating to tanks and troughs.

Up until last year Mr Trethowan (with casual help three days a week) was running 550 Hereford cows and fattening progeny, which regularly topped local markets.

After selling off his breeders 18 months ago, he ran up to 1100 head of dry cattle, which the family have been progressively selling off as they finish, and the property is now lightly stocked at about 700 head.

The main homestead is of brick construction, built in the 1960s, with four bedrooms (each with en-suite), formal lounge/dining room and verandas with views over the property.

It is complemented by a second brick home of three bedrooms and working improvements including steel cattle yards, steel machinery shed, hay sheds and workshop.

Recent sales in the area suggest a likely bidding range for Culbara around $15 million.

LOCATION: Holbrook



FOR AUCTION: Friday, November 20



LAND: 1289 ha (3187ac)



AGENTS: Brian Liston, 0428 931 894, Nutrien Harcourts Albury. Mike Scollard, 0408 578 059, Paull and Scollard, Albury.



