Florida Station is making the rain go further and it could be yours

A western NSW station property that helped pioneer a revolutionary water conservation concept in the 1980s has hit the market to end nearly 80 years of one-family ownership.

Florida Station is a long-settled grazing property at Canbelego, east of Cobar, where it straddles the border of the state's Central and Western divisions.

It was a relatively undeveloped property of about 11,000 hectares when purchased by the present owner's father, Clarrie Mitchell, in 1942, later expanded to 18,000ha, and stocked with Merino sheep.

Today it's a smaller parcel of 9238ha (22,875ac), no longer oriented towards sheep, but cattle breeding, opportunity cropping and goat harvesting.

The property is operated today by Kevin and his wife Gwen Mitchell, who took over in 1974 and are now retirement bound.

Florida has been listed by Nutrien Harcourts Cobar and will go to auction via AuctionsPlus on November 20 with bidding expected to top $2.3 million.

At this price Florida is likely to attract strong interest from 'inside country' graziers seeking a low-cost breeding base to complement a more intensive higher-rainfall operation.

Situated close to the Barrier Highway 50 kilometres east of Cobar and 90km west of Nyngan, Florida is a property of gently undulating rangeland country of mostly red loam soils well suited to farming.

The property has a 16km frontage to the Mulga Creek, flanked by heavier chocolate loam soils and lined with coolabah and box.

Edible timber species across the property include rosewood, curran bush, wild orange and kurrajong, and the country grows a wide range of clovers, trefoil and native grasses.

In 1977 Florida became one of five Cobar-Byrock district properties selected to trial a new conservation strategy known as water spreading.

This involved construction of surveyed contour banks to direct rainfall run-off to favoured cleared areas for crop and pasture establishment.

Average rainfall is 400mm, but progressive installation of some 210km of banks enabled some 3200ha of the property to benefit from redirected additional moisture.

In past years up to 200ha was regularly cropped, mainly to provide grain fodder for storage, but no crops have been grown now for about 15 years.

However, the combination of freehold, and leasehold land with cultivation consent, means some 1916ha is available for cropping, of which 470ha has been pulled while the balance carries light regrowth.

The emphasis today is on productive native pastures, which support in normal seasons about 400 breeders raising calves to weaning at about six months, and an annual goat muster of up to 600 head.

Right now the property is carrying about 900 mixed cattle, and still sporting a mass of pasture growth resulting from this year's welcome rains.

The property is subdivided into 22 paddocks, watered by 28 dams, and serviced by three sets of steel cattle yards.

Other working improvements include the original shearing shed, still operable with six shaft-driven stands, steel and mesh sheep yards, six-room shearers' quarters, workshop, hay and storage sheds.

FOR AUCTION: Friday, November 20



LAND: 9238 ha (22,875ac)



AGENT: David Russell, 0418 636 050. Nutrien Harcourts Cobar.



The story Florida Station is making the rain go further and it could be yours first appeared on The Land.