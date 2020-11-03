Murilla auction on December 4

THE well pastured Moonie district property Murilla is described as a 2378 hectare (5877 acres) grazing opportunity, two hours from Toowoomba.

Offered by Barry Moule, the property is being auctioned by CBRE Agribusiness and Winten and Company on December 4.

The extensive pasture improvement program is supported by and natural grasses and good stands of shade trees. There is currently an abundance dry feed available.



Murilla has 23 paddocks and is described as having quality fencing and a laneway system to provide an efficient way of moving livestock throughout the enterprise.

There are quality structural and ancillary improvements on Murilla.

There are secure stock and domestic water resources, including a 3km frontage to the Moonie River and access to Toolumbilla Creek.

Quality structural and ancillary improvements include the homestead in maintained gardens, workshop, hay shed, cattle yards, air strip and staff accommodation.

Murilla will be auctioned on December 4. However, the marketing agents say offers upwards of $750/acre will be considered prior to auction.

Contact Broc Winten, 0418 766 442, Winten and Co, or Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, CBRE.

