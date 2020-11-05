Catchy song to head up Pollinator Week

AN acoustic ditty is set to raise the awareness of pollinators for this year's Australian Pollinator Week next week.

Running from November 8 to 15, Australian Pollinator Week aims to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators and their needs.



Organisers commissioned musician Michael Fine to write and perform the song, Pollination Week, which raises the question about whether "self-pollination" is the best way to go.

Wheen Bee Foundation chief executive officer, Fiona Chambers, said she couldn't help smiling as she began to contemplate it.



"And that's what makes this theme song so great; it does make you think about the process of pollination, in all its amazing forms," Ms Chambers said.

Ninety percent of wild flowering plants depend on animal pollination, with a high diversity of wild pollinators being crucial to their pollination even when managed bees are present in high numbers.

About one in every three bites of food that we eat needs a pollinator.

According to the Wheen Bee Foundation, honey bees, native bees, and other insects such as butterflies, moths, flies and beetles are all critical to food security.



RELATED READING

Pollinators support the production of 87 of the leading food crops worldwide and are responsible for about one third of the food energy intake and three quarters of food diversity, underpinning healthy, balanced diets and therefore our wellbeing.

Dr Megan Halcroft from Bees Business founded Australian Pollinator Week in 2015.

"Community events are listed for free on the Australian Pollinator Week website," Dr Halcroft said.



"It is a simple way for people to connect, have fun and learn more about pollinators and pollination."



This year, Australian Pollinator Week features a number of live and online events that focus on pollinators on our farms, and in our natural environments, backyards and gardens.

Hort Innovation is also backing Australian Pollinator Week.

Hort Innovation chief executive officer, Matt Brand, said the organisation is a proud supporter of Australian Pollinator Week.

"Research and development is essential for the horticulture industry as pollination is a key ingredient in the ability to produce a crop," he said.

"The role of pollinators is critical and we need to make sure we maintain Australia's unique biodiversity that ensures pollination of our favourite foods."

Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story Catchy song to head up Pollinator Week first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.