US election: Key states keep the world waiting

A few key battleground states remain unclaimed in the US 2020 election, as the world awaits a conclusive result.

Millions of votes were still outstanding in a number of states including Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin when Americans woke on their Wednesday morning.

As of 6.30am on Thursday (AEDT), Democratic challenger Joe Biden had 227 electoral votes and President Donald Trump had 214.

It requires 270 electoral votes to become president.

Meanwhile, Kayne West turned his sights to a possible reattempt at the presidency in 2024, tweeting "KANYE 2024".



Trump spoke at the White House about 2.30am, saying he would go to the Supreme Court to try to stop "all voting".

"This is a major fraud on our nation," Trump said.

"We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list."

In the US Senate, undecided seats are keeping both sides from claiming control of the upper house of the US legislature with counting continuing.

Democrats already control the House of Representatives.

Read more: