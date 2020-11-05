Delta Agribusiness teams with new real estate firm LAWD

Newly emerged rural property marketer LAWD (Land, Agribusiness, Water and Development) has teamed up with farm services group Delta Agribusiness in a strategic alliance which bolsters Delta's rural real estate footprint and advisory offering in NSW, southern Queensland and Victoria.

The agreement will enable Delta and LAWD to offer a full suite of services delivering benefits for clients of both companies.

Melbourne-based LAWD, which launched mid-year as a multi-state player in the land transaction, development and valuation market has boasted strong growth to date in the NSW rural property market, where Delta has its base with 30 branches.

Delta Agribusiness, established in 2006, has grown rapidly as a private rural services company to now have about 300 staff including 60 farm consultants and agronomists.

A year ago it absorbed into its network the North West Ag Services businesses in 14 locations in Victoria.

The agency and merchandise business boasts about 8000 clients across NSW, north-western Victoria and the southern Queensland border region around Goondiwindi.

LAWD, which lured some leading property marketing names from prominent national player CBRE, is aiming to grow its team from eight to 25 by year's end.

The agreement will enable LAWD to offer its agribusiness transaction-based real estate services to Delta Agribusiness' client network.

Delta's executive director Chris Duff believed his company's extensive agronomic and advisory network and client relationships would combine well with LAWD's property market resources to add significant value to prospective vendors and buyers by pooling the knowledge, technology and expertise of both businesses.

Delta already has livestock and rural property offices based on some of its oldest business branches at Young, Cootamundra, Yass and Wagga Wagga.

Col Medway

Delta's rural service platform also encompasses merchandise, agricultural chemicals, agronomy and precision agricultural technologies, animal health, seed and fertiliser finance and insurance.

It operates grain marketing and farm consultancy services, too.

LAWD senior director Colin Medway said the strategic alliance highlighted LAWD's commitment to growing its agribusiness platform.

"NSW is the largest rural transactions market in Australia, and this new relationship with Delta Agribusiness will provide considerable penetration into this important market," Mr Medway said.

"We are confident this strategic alliance will ensure an exciting growth period for both companies," he said.

"We look forward to developing the mutual opportunities presented by this agreement."

Chris Duff

Mr Duff, a Delta co-founder, said the farm services company was proud to team up with LAWD.

"LAWD has a history of expertise in skills with its people, which provides opportunities with our farmer clients," he said.

"We have a lot of well-founded relationships and trusted advisors to combine with LAWD's reputation in the rural property market, which is a win for all parties."