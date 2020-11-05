East Lynne makes $1068/acre

ERROL and Candy Brumpton's prime Maranoa property East Lynne has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $4.1 million.



Located 24km north east of Mitchell and 108km west of Roma, East Lynne comprises three freehold titles making up 1554 hectares (3839 acres).



The sale price is equal to about $2638/ha ($1068/acre).

East Lynne is estimated to carry 500 steers, 300 breeders or 2600 ewes.



The developed brigalow, belah, bottletree, myall, wilga soils have been improved with buffel, Gatton panic and creeping blue with native grasses rising to a small area of improved timbered tableland grazing.

About 160ha has been developed as contoured cultivation, with further cropping areas available. There is a 1.8m high vermin proof boundary fence.

Water is supplied from three bores, which pumped to tanks and troughs, plus two dams.



The marketing of East Lynn was handled by Darryl Langton and Steve Hancock from Nutrien Harcourts.

