Linking up to drive new practices in beef

KEY to reaping the benefits from the solutions, technologies and knowledge that science can deliver in beef production is fast-tracking adoption, be it on farms, in feedlots or in abattoirs.

Partnerships, and the involvement of all partners from go to whoa, is the best path to achieving that, many experienced research and development people now believe.

To that end, a cutting-edge approach aimed at co-ordinating and driving integrated research and practice in Western Australia's beef industry has been launched.

It's a joint venture between the University of Western Australia and Meat & Livestock Australia, called BeefLinks.

Professor Phil Vercoe, from the university's Institute of Agriculture, spoke about the idea behind the four-year venture at an MLA-hosted webinar this week.

ALSO FROM WEBINAR:Breeding values add up to the right choice, more often

BeefLinks has some hefty goals: Delivering $72 million in net benefits to more than 750 producers through increased production of 18.6m kilograms of saleable meat, a 7 per cent increase in weaning rates and a 7pc reduction in off-specification cattle.

It also has a strong sustainability focus, aiming to facilitate a 10pc reduction in the industry's environmental footprint across the supply chain.

Prof Vercoe said BeefLinks was based around a model of collaboration, engagement, discussion and genuine sharing of information.

While the bigger picture was gaining a better understanding of efficient use of farm resources, better use of grazing mosaics and the production of cattle that reach and exceed domestic and export ready standards, at it's core BeefLinks was a focal point, he said.

"It's where we can share information, encourage and attract co-investment and communicate across the supply chain," Prof Vercoe said.

"That co-investment will come from having a clear plan developed in partnership with people who've been engaged right from the start."

At the end of the day, driving practice change would be about forging links, Prof Vercoe believes.

"Linking research and development and adoption activities, continuity between old and new programs and of research that's been identified as key to progressing the industry will be critical," he said.

"Strategic partnerships can accelerate adoption by bringing together representatives from across the supply chain. None of us can be working in isolation."

A number of research projects were now happening under the BeefLinks model that have been designed to help develop a higher valued supply chain that is both more productive and sustainable for northern WA, Prof Vercoe said.

ALSO IN BEEF: