Share the love on National Ag Day

The countdown is on to National Agriculture Day on Friday, November 20, with all Australians urged to start planning their celebrations.

Now in its fourth year, Ag Day is proudly supported by the National Farmers Federation and the publisher of this masthead, Australian Community Media, and seeks to raise the profile of agriculture right across the community.

NFF president Fiona Simson said COVID-19 had highlighted how lucky Australia was to have to a strong and vibrant agricultural sector which makes Ag Day particularly relevant this year.



"Despite coming off one of the worst droughts on record, coupled with bushfires and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, farmers have continued to have our backs, producing food and fibre and keeping our supermarket shelves stacked," she said.

"Now, farmers and the bush are working harder than ever to put Australia back on the road to recovery, creating jobs and supercharging the economy."

The NFF is also working with the custodians of the many agriculture-related 'big things' across the country to light up green on the evening of Ag Day.

"We're looking forward to these iconic landmarks helping spread the message about Ag Day, such as the Big Ram in Goulburn and the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour," Ms Simson said.

"Other key landmarks also going green for AgDayAU include the Perth Town Hall and the Wodonga Water Tower."

Australians are urged to use the hashtag #AgDayAU to flood social media with messages of support on November 20.

It is estimated that the social media reach of the 2019 Ag Day campaign stretched to around eight million people.

"This year the goal is to connect with more than 10 million Australians across Twitter Facebook and Instagram," Ms Simson said.



How to get involved!

Host a long table lunch: Fold out the picnic table and raise cheers to all that is good about farming. Visit www.agday.org.au for a special guide to hosting the perfect long table lunch by food and lifestyle blogger and author, Sophie Hansen. Register your event to receive a special AgDay pack.

AgDay bake off: During COVID-19 lockdown, Aussies have honed their baking skills. Put your cooking prowess into action with an Aussie classic, lamingtons. Post your efforts on social media with the #AgDayAU hashtag for the chance to be crowned the 2020 AgDay bake off champion.

Farmer time for schools: Get your local primary school involved in farmer time, a special initiative that connects farmers from the paddock, the dairy or tractor via video direct to classroom. To learn more email ceo@piefa.edu.au