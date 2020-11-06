QUIZ: Agvet chemical or comic book character?

EVER noticed how the names of agvet chemicals and comic book characters are similar?

No?

Well, take our Agvet Chemical or Comic Character Quiz and see if you can distinguish between what's a herbicide, insecticide, fertliser, sheep dip, and who's a super-powered person/robot/android/mutant/alien/hybrid.

There are 21 questions in all.

So strap on the cape and read the label - good luck!

TAKE THE QUIZ

