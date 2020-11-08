Tackling the carbon neutral task from all angles

The Australian red meat industry's plan for carbon-neutral beef and lamb has set a clear, achievable and practical path for making Australian meat the most sustainable in the world.

The CN30 Carbon Neutral by 2030 Roadmap was released by Meat & Livestock Australia this week.

Cattle Council president Tony Hegarty said the roadmap approached the task from all angles.

"It clearly shows we can make beef carbon-neutral while boosting productivity," Mr Hegarty said.

"By 2030 our industry will put out no more carbon than it takes in.

ALSO READ:

"The plan will see producers take a lead by cutting emissions, storing carbon and improving management systems.

"The roadmap shows real progress, since 2005 our greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 57 per cent.

"It's important to recognise our industry recycles carbon, turning carbon dioxide into pasture first.

"It's also important we find the most accurate measure for the warming impact of the beef sector and other biogenic methane industries.

"Australian red meat is one of just two major sectors that reduced its carbon footprint since 1990.

"But we know we have to keep going, and this roadmap sets us on course to do it."

The industry is engaging with Australia's top scientists through the CSIRO and the Federal Government to make sure the technology is available.



"The roadmap shows a lot can be achieved with more efficient livestock and grazing practices," Mr Hegarty said.

"Feed additives that cut emissions by 80pc are not far away, making carbon-neutral beef well within reach.

"The grassfed beef industry also has stewardship of 79pc of Australia's agricultural land, putting us in a unique position to be part of the broader solution.

The roadmap can be found here.