Beer boffins combine to launch Victorian Brewing Co

TWO Bendigo companies have joined forces to launch a new brewery in the region.

East Bendigo Brewing Co sees Doug Brooke of Brookes Beer and Roy Lever of Central Liquor Supplies partnering to expand craft beer options in central Victoria.

Between the two of them they have decades of experience in the brewing industry.





Mr Lever has worked with major breweries Lion, CUB and Coopers as well as smaller companies including Woodend's Holgate Brewery.

Mr Brooke's Brookes Beer was founded in Bendigo and has become a very popular local brew.

"We have known each other professionally for about five years and have always shared a mutual respect for each other and a passion for the industry," Mr Lever said. "We share the same values and a drive to grow the local craft beer industry."



East Bendigo Brewing Co will produce Brookes Beer and 40 Acres drinks while also brewing its own selection.

"We're already in the works to create East Bendigo beers," Mr Lever said. "That beer is an XPA and is in the tank and will released in about three weeks. We are doing a seltzer as as well...and will hopefully have that out before Christmas."



In the 20 years Mr Lever has spent as a beer sales and marketing representative, he has seen the brewing landscape change.

"When I first started, there were essentially a handful of craft brewers," he said. "People didn't know what an IPA or pilsner was (and) Mountain Goat, Holgate, Grand Ridge and James Squire were the only Victorian craft brewers going around.



"Now there are about 700 brewers in the country. So we are going into something like this without eyes wide open. We count ourselves lucky to have the knowledge and experience we do."



In the short term, Mr Lever said he and Mr Brooke would be focus on promoting their beverages in the Bendigo region.



"When we first discussed coming together, we wanted to look after our own backyard," he said. "I know we have few Melbourne distributions as well but that's not where the real focus is initially.



"The plan is to build the brand here and then look further afield. Another part of that is utilising my business as a distribution network for other brewers.



"We are passionate about an inclusive culture. We want to encourage other brewers to get on board with the space we have."



