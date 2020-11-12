New look for Livestock Connect

Agricultural figures will benefit from a new 'one-stop shop' for all things livestock with the announcement of a revamped Livestock Connect website.

First launched in 2017, ACM's online hub for everything livestock has undergone a recent revamp and now features national news, sale reports, event listings, stud and agent profiles and livestreams.



Backed and powered by the editorial strength of ACM's six agricultural mastheads, Livestock Connect is focused on connecting buyers and sellers easily and effectively.

ACM livestock business development manager Kirra Kelly with the new-look Livestock Connect website.

Now stud and saleyard market reports from across the country will feed directly onto Livestock Connect and producers can track down a stud or agent with new and improved profiles.

A new subscribe function means followers can also be instantly notified via text or email of any updates to agent's or stud's listings and events.



Livestock Connect is a multi-platform website to connect livestock buyers and sellers.

The website also features a livestock auctions calendar with the details of any upcoming sales placed across Livestock Connect and eight other rural masthead websites.



It is just the start of a number of new developments in the pipeline including self serve livestock classifieds, event entry, photo sales, and interactions with livestock auction platforms.

Former national livestock advertising representative Kirra Kelly will become the dedicated resource driving the site's expansion in her new role as ACM livestock business development manager.



Ms Kelly said the website catered specifically for livestock buyers and sellers.



Livestock producers could leverage off ACM's audience, backed by the major state based rural publications across the country.

Kirra Kelly said the new-look website had already gained the interest of leading studs and livestock agents.

"One thing this pandemic has done is groom livestock buyers to source and buy livestock online, so the concept of Livestock Connect being an online hub, a one-stop shop, is ideal for our time poor audience," she said.

"It provides a clean, informative and interactive experience, that has content from all of our trusted brands.



The new features of the Livestock Connect website now cater specifically for livestock buyers and sellers.

"And while we have been live with the Livestock Connect concept for nearly three years, the old website was an integral stepping stone to what we envisaged.



"During this time we still attracted a strong and engaged monthly audience of around 24,000 visitors.



"This is a niche audience that we are excited to grow.



"Get connected and get on Livestock Connect."

The Livestock Connect brand expands across social media with a reputable presence on Facebook and Youtube.

