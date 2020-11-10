Bradstreet's Dalkeith on the market

THE Newcastle, NSW, based Bradstreet family is selling its impressive western Darling Downs cattle breeding property, Dalkeith Station, through an expression of interest process being conducted by JLL Agribusiness.



Located in the Flinton/Teelba region north east of St George, the 15,411 hectare (38,081 acre) property features extensive improved buffel grass pastures and established cultivation.



The large-scale breeding and backgrounding enterprise is available on a walk in, walk out basis. Dalkeith is being offered with farming plant and equipment, as well as 1100 Angus cross cows, 500 PTIC first calf heifers, 300 recently joined heifers, and 80 working Angus bulls.

The Bradstreet family is extremely well known for its long term role in the Hunter Valley automotive industry. The sale coincides with the planned retirement of long term manager John Wilson.

Dalkeith has excellent improvements.

Pre-sale expectations have values in the $6000-$7000 breeder area range. Recent sales in the region include Moonba Station to the south for more than $500/acre and Rangeview at Glenmorgan for $1000/acre.

Dalkeith is described as a productive pastoral property 400km west of Brisbane, underpinned by practical operational infrastructure, secure stock water resources and highly productive land and soil types.

Joint marketing agent Clayton Smith, JLL Agribusiness, said since being acquired in 2012, Dalkeith had been progressively developed with significant pasture improvement, regrowth clearing, exclusion fencing and livestock handling and feeding infrastructure.

Dalkeith is described as having excellent water security.

"Dalkeith offers a very attractive opportunity to acquire what locally is considered as a large stand-alone breeding and finishing business," Mr Smith said.



"The property features two sets of cattle yards strategically located to minimise stock movements and an extensive water reticulation system from two artesian bores is complemented by overland flow dams and waterholes in Bidgell Creek, providing the utmost level of water security.

"The estimated carrying capacity of 2000 breeders was confirmed in the recent 2018-19 drought with these numbers held, plus productively growing out all progeny to feeder age on crops."



About 1850ha is currently cultivated, with scope to grow grain and fodder crops. A further 1500ha of previously farmed country has has been sown to improved pasture.

"Dalkeith was a major vendor in the record-breaking AuctionPlus online cattle sale (week ending October 30) selling 800-plus mixed sex Angus/Angus cross weaners for an average return of $1550," Mr Smith said.



Dalkeith is recognised as a large stand-alone breeding and finishing business.

"Their station-bred mothers are due to calve in the coming summer and be included in the sale of Dalkeith along with 80 working commercial Angus bulls."

Chris Holgar, JLL Agribusiness, said the property was expected to generate interest from predominantly larger families and corporate cattle producers seeking scale, security and geographic diversity, or new investors looking to enter into the industry with a productive running start.

Improvements include the manager's residence, two cottages and worker's quarters, as well as various hay, grain and machinery sheds, an airstrip and seed silage/grain bunker and grain storage.

Dalkeith is being sold through an expression of interest process closing on December 10 on a walk-in-walk-out basis, including nominated livestock and plant and equipment.

ContactClayton Smith, 0428 878 523, or Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, JLL Agribusiness.

