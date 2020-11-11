PRODUCTIVE Talwood property Farymount Station has been listed for sale at $7,743,600 - the equivalent of $400/acre.



Offered by Marie Gerhardt, the 7835 hectare (19,359 acre) freehold property is noted for its excellent body of buffel grass.

Located 42km north of Talwood and 116km north west of Goondiwindi, the property consists of slightly undulating country.



The majority of the country is made up of red belah soils with areas of brigalow, sandalwood wilga and box. There are also two small areas of bendee ridge. The south western paddocks have areas of box regrowth under a PMAV.

Fairymount Station covers 7835 hectares (19,359 acres) of freehold country.

The property is divided into 10 main paddocks with a laneway system feeding to yards. The majority of the fencing has been replaced in the last 10 years and includes some exclusion fencing. The property is set out for 16 484ha (1200 acres) paddocks.



About 800ha has been previously cultivated.



Water is supplied by 15 large dams, a bore, and Goondulla Creek, which runs through the southern portion of the property. A second bore site has been located.



The four stand shearing shed has steel yards.

The steel cattle yards have water connected and include a race, crush, calf cradle, four way draft and loading ramp. The four stand shearing shed also has steel yards.



Other improvements include a five bedroom timber home, three bedroom cottage, a machinery shed, and an unfinished machinery shed/workshop.



Contact Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, or Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, Eastern Rural Dalby.



MORE READING: 'Western Downs: Bradstreet's Dalkeith on the market'.

The story Fairymount asking $7.74m first appeared on Queensland Country Life.