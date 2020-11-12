Big crops get N efficiency gains

GROWING big crops depends on the fertility of the farming system not just more artificial fertiliser..

The nutrient demands for the wheat crops in excess of 10 tonnes a hectare that can notionally be grown in Australia's high rainfall zones given the available water and light can add up to eye watering levels.

However, the good news is that research has found that there is a tapering off of nitrogen requirements at the high end.

The traditional rule of thumb was that to grow a tonne of wheat you needed 40 kilograms of nitrogen (N), or around 87kg of urea fertiliser (46 percent nitrogen).

Using this index to achieve the recent world record for wheat (17.4 t/ha) results in, a staggering 700kg N/ha (1510 kg/ha of urea) if artificial fertiliser had to satisfy all the crop's requirement.

However, Nick Poole, managing director of Field Applied Research (FAR) Australia, said he had worked on nutrient plans with the farmer who currently holds the world record wheat yield and that less N was required.

"Eric Watson, who farms on the South Island of New Zealand has the record with a 17.4t/ha crop, if you used the rule of thumb that would've taken just a crazy amount of nutrition," Mr Poole said.

"However, it had just over 600kg of urea or 300kg of nitrogen per hectare, supporting the theory that nitrogen requirements 'cap out' when you chase that really high yield."

Mr Poole said the plant still had a fixed need for nutrition, but it appeared more nutrition was available and supplied from the soil, indicating that the soil fertility of the farming system on the farm is the key to higher yields not purely more and more artificial fertiliser.

Growing pulses and having soil restorative crops in mixed farming rotations, such pasture underpin higher fertility that can be used to grow higher yields of cereals

"There is no doubt that high yields remove large amounts of nutrients from the soil but research work conducted so far would indicates that that a signifcant proportion of this nutrition is provided by mineralisation of the soil organic matter," Mr Poole said.



"Clearly higher rainfall or irrigation (in the case of the world record) can lead to more efficient extraction of nitrogen from the soil with the bigger crops due to better root systems but the key message is that hyper yielding crops have to be underpinned by farming system fertility, not purely more artificial fertiliser".

Mr Poole said better understanding and visualisation of nitrogen mineralisation at the paddock level would help farmers apply inputs more efficiently.