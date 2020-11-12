Getting the research to the farm

Red meat producers and industry stakeholders can now access and digest Meat & Livestock Australia's research and development reports more easily with the launch of a range of initiatives.



In response to stakeholder feedback about the challenges in finding and accessing R&D reports, MLA has improved accessibility and transparency of investments in this space.



MLA General Manager Research, Development and Adoption, Michael Crowley, said among the initiatives has been an overhaul of the R&D section of MLA's website.



"The redesign provides consistency of online content, improves the user experience, enhances searchability and increases the quality and transparency of MLA's R&D deliverables," Mr Crowley said.



"All of our R&D deliverables have been transferred over to the new website platform, which now returns faster, more accurate search results."



MLA's recent projects and 38 most searched R&D themes now have easy-read summaries so that stakeholders can easily digest relevant findings.



They include an overview of MLA's investment in that area, featured resources and reports.



"Each of MLA's individual R&D projects have their own landing page, with an enhanced layout that includes key information such as why MLA invested in the project, the key outcomes and how the project benefits the Australian red meat industry," Mr Crowley said.



"The new project pages also include a project snapshot that details the project start and end date, relevant species and region.



"To date, 150 recently published final reports have been included with easy-read summaries, with all 1,000 R&D projects that have been completed since 2015 to be published with easier to read summaries.



"A total of 8,500 R&D projects are being organised by assigning 30 points of metadata to each to significantly enhance searchability."



Mr Crowley said to better showcase MLA resources and publications, resource hubs had also been created on the MLA website, providing a 'one-stop shop' of best practice advice, tools and information for topics relevant to producer needs.



To visit the new-look MLA R&D search page, click here.

