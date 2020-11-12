Huge response to Buy From The Bush Marketplace in first weeks

Future: Buy From The Bush business and customer relations manager Millie Fisher says customers and sellers are jumping on board the marketplace. Photo: Nat Salloum Photography

Keen customers are jumping on to Buy From The Bush's new online marketplace to browse and order from small rural businesses, boosting trade, the venture reports.

Hundreds of applications to sell on the emporium have also flowed in from stores and makers to the Grace Brennan-led initiative.

Buy From The Bush team member Millie Fisher on Tuesday reported of the early successes of the movement's shoppable website, launched less than three weeks ago.



"The response has, like many things we have done, it's been completely overwhelming but so lovely to receive so many orders and so many positive comments from both customers buying from the website and sellers that have jumped on board with us," Mrs Fisher said.

"So overall, very positive feedback which is great."



Buy From The Bush began as an Instagram account showcasing products from rural communities facing drought.

In the 13 months since, it has amassed about a quarter of a million followers on Instagram and saved businesses at Dubbo and across rural Australia, generating revenue and momentum for them.



It marked the start of a new chapter last month with the Buy From The Bush Marketplace, which has been sponsored by the Australian arm of global payments giant PayPal.

Mrs Fisher, business and customer relations manager with Buy From The Bush, said some retailers may only have had a physical shopfront, or a basic website until signing up. The marketplace provided them with another platform, and had a wide variety, from "fashion to jewellery to gifts, food, hampers".

"So it's really giving them as much of a push as the beautiful creators and makers we've got on there," Mrs Fisher said.

"It seems like the customers out there are spreading the love, which is really great to see."

The platform had also recorded its first international sales.

"Greenwood Designs, an online jewellery and fashion store from Molong is sending a scarf over to Germany, which is pretty amazing," Mrs Fisher said.

The marketplace had come to fruition "in a perfect time in the lead-up towards Christmas", Mrs Fisher said.

"So there's obviously the organic followers that we had before the marketplace, but now I think people are turning their minds to Christmas shopping, and they've got another option with all these beautiful bush makers and creators and retailers, all in the one spot... for somewhere to buy some beautiful Christmas presents."