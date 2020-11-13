GrainCorp buoyant on back of big harvest

GrainCorp managing director Robert Spurway is upbeat about the company's prospects.

GRAINCORP announced a full year result for the 2020 financial year virtually the mirror image of FY2019 in a pleasing result for the bulk handler.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $108 million for the company, which demerged from United Malt earlier in the year.

This compares to a drought-driven EBITDA loss of $107 million a year earlier.

The net profit after tax (NPAT) was not such good reading, coming in at a loss of $16 million, but this is still a big step ahead of the $158 million FY 19 NPAT loss.

Moving forward, the company is confident what is widely being tipped as a record crop in NSW and Victoria will push the business firmly back into the black next financial year.

New managing director Robert Spurway, who took the reins at the start of the year, was upbeat about the crop prospects.

"I have travelled around looking at our sites through NSW and the first thing we normally did was go up and have a look at the view," Mr Spurway said.

"It gave you a real idea of the quality and the extent of the crop."

Mr Spurway said the company had already received 3.9 million tonnes of grain, compared to 4.2m tonnes for all of the 2019-20 harvest, with the harvest only starting to heat up in key production zones like the Riverina and Victoria.

The benefits of the big year will not just lie on the FY21 balance sheet.

Chief financial officer Ian Morrison said the increased levels of carry necessitated by the high volume of grain meant some of the leverage of the bumper harvest would be felt into 2022.

But it is not just the bulk handling sector performing well.

Mr Spurway said the processing side of the business, which includes the Numurkah canola crushing plant, had EBITDA of $40 million for FY20, compared to $16 million for FY19.

"It is not just the oil that is doing well, there is strong interest in the meal."

He also pointed to the company's livestock feed sector, which recently became part of the Future Feeds joint venture, which is commercialising CSIRO research to utilise sea weed as an additive to help cut methane emissions in the livestock sector.

"This product can be a genuine game changer," he said.

There was also good news in terms of crop quality.

The La Nina weather event, combined with heavy rain across GrainCorp's catchment a fortnight ago, had farmers on red alert for quality issues.

However, Mr Spurway said while there had been pockets of hail damage, it had not transferred to significant volumes of grain being downgraded.

"To put it simply we are not seeing the impact of the rain and storms on crop quality," he said.