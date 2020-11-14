Jericho Cup honouring heroics of 'The Major' and 'Bill the Bastard'

Michael Shanahan was many things to many people.

His mates out west around his home town of Roma knew him as "The Bloke", his sons liked to call him "Guv", but to the mounted soldiers under his command in the desert sands of Arabia, he was simply "The Major".

He had, according to his granddaughter Sheena Otaga, a quiet presence that commanded universal respect.

"He was a very humble, quiet man who had very good people skills," she said fondly of the World War 1 Light Horse hero who lived out his twilight years with her family in Brisbane before his death aged 94 in 1964.

As a young girl, she would accompany him to Light Horse reunions. There, among kindred spirits, it was the only time she would hear him speak openly of his time in Gallipoli and the Middle East.

At Anzac Day marches, despite having lost his left leg on the battlefield, he would proudly lead the Light Horse contingent with the aid of two walking sticks.

"Even in his later years, you could see that the men who had served under him during the war held him in very high regard. They more than idolised or revered him," Mrs Otago recalled.

Major Michael Shanahan.

But it wasn't just people who warmed to Mick Shanahan. Today, he might have been described as a horse whisperer, such was his uncanny rapport with horses.

One in particular, a cantankerous stallion called Bill with the well-deserved nickname of Bill the Bastard, came under the major's spell. His soothing tone and enticing liquorice allsorts were enough to earn Bill's trust. Mick Shanahan became the only man the massive, 17-hand chestnut Waler would allow on his back.

Together, they made quite a team, their heroics becoming the stuff of Light Horse legend.

None was more impressive than the August 1916 Battle of Romani, in the Allies' successful defence of the Suez Canal against a combined Ottoman and German force.

As part of the Anzac Mounted Division, Major Shanahan's 2nd Light Horse Regiment was in the thick of the action. Records show the major was checking listening posts when he came across four stranded Tasmanian soldiers who had lost their mounts. Under enemy fire, the four riderless men were hoisted on board Bill, one in front and one behind the saddle, a trooper holding either stirrup.

Across the soft desert sands, the for-once compliant Bill ferried the Tasmanians to safety. It was said to be the only time Bill didn't buck.

Returning to the fray to be with his men, Major Shanahan was shot in the left thigh, collapsing on Bill's neck from loss of blood. The stallion made his own way back to base and life-saving treatment, although the major's wounded leg was later amputated.

Michael Shanahan was mentioned in dispatches and awarded the Distinguished Service Order for his gallantry.

His feats of bravery, along with those of the thousands of other Light Horse soldiers and their mounts who helped vanquish the Turks in the Middle East, will be honoured in this month's third annual Jericho Cup race meeting at Warrnambool.

Although Covid-19 restrictions have scuttled plans to attend this year's cup, the Shanahan clan will be watching their screens with pride from afar when the field jumps for race two, the 1200-metre Michael Shanahan Maiden Plate on November 29.

Legacy: Members of the Shanahan family at the first Jericho Cup day in 2018. Michael Otago is on the far right.

Two years ago, Mick Otago, who was named after his great-grandfather, made the 2200-kilometre trek from central Queensland to witness the race first-hand.

This year, the coal miner from Moranbah will join friends and family at the local worker's club for a remote race-day celebration.

"We were part of the presentation two-years-ago and we had planned to come down again this year, but we'll still be watching on," Mr Otago said.

Michael Shanahan knew a thing or two about resilience and making do, qualities that served him well on the battlefields.

The eldest of eight sons and the second in a family of 13, he was a muscular lad and a natural athlete. He could handle himself on a horse, run, box, race bikes and even cut a fine figure on the dance floor.

He followed his father into the building trade but also turned his hand to horse breaking, shearing, droving and fencing during the quiet times.

Major Shanahan sitting down with Bill. Picture: Terry Shanahan

"The Major" was 44 when he applied for a commission in the Army in 1914 and more than twice the age of many of the troopers under his command.

He survived a stint at Gallipoli ahead of his Middle East posting.

Despite the handicap of losing his leg, Michael Shanahan never let his injury define him, according to his granddaughter.

"He was a very fit man. He didn't drink or smoke and he continued to ride a horse well into his 80s," Mrs Otago said. His daily regimen included 100 push-ups and sit-ups.

Twice married, he found work in later life as an elevator driver in the historic Brisbane department store Finney Isles.