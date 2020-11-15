Cattlemen claim Bushfires Royal Commission report 'says very little'

The Mountain Cattlemen's Association of Victoria has described the Bushfires Royal Commission as a waste of time and money.



In a submission made back in May, the association advocated for the return of cattle grazing to the Alpine National Park, as part of a way to prevent future bushfires.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements did not make any recommendations to support that idea in its report handed down last month.

MCAV president Bruce McCormack now wants the Victorian government to take swift action before the 2020-21 bushfire season instead.



"The report seemingly has lots to say, but in effect says very little," he said.



"It pays very little attention to how fires start and what makes them burn.



"Blind Freddy knows what the problems are; there is too much fuel on the ground and not enough being done about it.



"We didn't need the Royal Commission to identify this - we needed them to provide practical, on-the-ground solutions that will help tackle the problem."





Among the 78 recommendations was advice for fire agencies to conduct national-level exercises, fix the emergency warning system and plan for evacuations across state boundaries.

"It is just the same old problem being repeated, time and time again," he said.

"The MCAV made detailed submissions to the Inquiry, calling for increased fuel reduction burns, a return of grazing to the High Country and that the decisions made on how best to attack the fuel problems should come from those who live and work in the bush, not those who sit behind a desk."

He said the recommendations dealt with what needs to be done, rather than how to go about it.



"From those who live and work in the bush to those that visit it for recreation, we deserve better than this," he said.



"The flora and fauna, the weekend visitor, the logger, the cattlemen, the backpacker - they all want to see our magnificent Australian bush.



"The question becomes, how much longer will it be there for us to enjoy if we continue to do nothing?"